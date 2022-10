2 CTA patrol volunteers arrested after scuffle on State Street in Loop

When the patrol volunteers were asked to move their illegally parked vehicles, police say one of the volunteers hit a patrol car.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a scuffle Thursday night on State Street and two CTA patrol volunteers were arrested.

Police say the group had parked illegally up and down the center of the street, right outside the ABC7 studios.

We've blurred the face of one of the men who was arrested because he hasn't been charged.

A second person was taken into custody for trying to stop the arrest.