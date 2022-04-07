Man stabbed in robbery at CTA Green Line station, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed during a robbery on a CTA Green Line platform on the Near South Side Wednesday night, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was on the Cermak-McCormick Place station at about 10 p.m. when police said he was approached by three suspects who demanded his property.

The victim then got into a physical altercation with all three suspects and one of them produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right arm, police said.

The suspects ran off with the victim's property while police said the victim transported himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after realizing he had a puncture wound. The victim is in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

