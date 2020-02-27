CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 50-year-old Lakeview woman is charged with stabbing a man after he accidentally bumped into her on a CTA train in the Loop Wednesday night.
Briana Hicks is charged with a misdemeanor count of battery, Chicago police said.
A 62-year-old man was on the train in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street at about 11:45 p.m. when police said he accidentally bumped into the woman.
Hicks is accused of taking out a knife and stabbing the man in his thumb, according to police.
The man refused medical treatment.
He's in good condition, officials said.
Hicks is due in court March 19.
Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Lakeview woman charged with stabbing man who bumped into her on CTA Blue Line train in Loop, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More