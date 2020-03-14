Man wearing ski mask stabs man, teen on CTA Red Line train at Argyle station in Uptown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and a teenage boy were stabbed Saturday on a CTA Red Line train in Uptown on the North Side.

The 39-year-old man and 15-year-old boy got into an argument with a male wearing a ski mask about 2:30 a.m. on a train in the 4600 block of North Broadway, according to Chicago police.

The person in the mask stabbed them as they tried to exit the train at the Argyle station, 1118 W. Argyle St., police and Chicago Fire Department officials said. The suspect ran away.

The man suffered a stab wound to the right arm while the teen was stabbed in the left arm, authorities said. They were both taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Northbound Red Line trains bypassed all stations between Lawrence and Jarvis and southbound trains bypassed Argyle while authorities investigated, according to CTA service alerts. Normal service resumed by 6:17 a.m.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

