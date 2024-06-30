Trains moving again, residual gases burned off after Matteson derailment, CN says

New video shows the moment a freight train derailed in south suburban Matteson Thursday. Residual gases from the crash will be burned off, CN said.

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Trains are moving again, and residual gases have been burned off of several derailed cars in Matteson, Canadian National Railway said on Sunday.

A CN spokeswoman said there would be "controlled flaring of 11 cars that contain residue amount of [ Liquified Petroleum Gas ] ."

On Sunday, CN said crews completed that flaring overnight, and trains had started moving again on Saturday.

The derailment happened on Thursday, and officials said about 25 cars carrying various substances derailed just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of 21740 Main St.

More than 300 residents were initially evacuated Thursday as crews examined a leaking train car. Several hours later, they were allowed back into their homes.

There was no threat to public safety, CN said.

Clean-up and remediation at the site will continue over the next few weeks as crews remove railcars, repave the road and refurbish the crossing, CN said.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.