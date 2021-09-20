latin heritage month

Come get a taste of Havana with Casa Cubana

By Akilah Davis, Patrick Nagle, Christian Todd
Get a taste of Havana with Casa Cubana

RALEIGH -- Havana might be hundreds of miles away from North Carolina, but if you live in Raleigh, you won't have to go far to taste authentic Cuban cuisine. Casa Cubana is nestled near the border of Raleigh and Wake Forest. A classic 1956 Ford Fairlane greets patrons before entering the restaurant. A Cuban flag waves proudly from the roof of the vehicle.

Reporter Akilah Davis with an overview of what Casa Cubana has to offer.



"When you walk in the door you already feel like, 'I'm no longer in Raleigh, North Carolina, I've been transported to Cuba," said co-owner Randy Hernandez.

Co-owner Randy Hernandez standing in front of his restaurant, and an iconic 1956 Ford Fairlane.



A rum bar accompanies the cuisine giving customers a taste of Havana. Some patrons say there weren't many quality Cuban food options available in the Triangle, until now.

Casa Cubana's famous Mojito.

