WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago Cubs-Guardians game delayed due to possible inclement weather, team says

Cubs weather delay coincides with NASCAR race's schedule changes

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 2, 2023 1:07PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With NASCAR changing its schedule due to storms Saturday and Sunday, the Chicago Cubs have delayed the start of their Sunday game, as well.

The previously scheduled 1:20 p.m. game against the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field has been pushed back to 4:05 p.m. due to forecasted inclement weather throughout the morning and into the afternoon in Chicago, the Cubs said.

Gates will open approximately 90 minutes before first pitch.

RELATED: Postponed XFinity Chicago NASCAR race expected to take place Sunday morning, weather dependent

No ticket exchange is necessary, the Cubs said.

Visit www.cubs.com for more information.

The NASCAR Chicago street race was postponed from Saturday evening to Sunday morning, due to rain and storms moving through the area.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW