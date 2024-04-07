Chicago Cubs debut sensory room at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs are enhancing the fan experience in a new way with baseball season in full swing.

Fans needing to decompress during games and other events at the ballpark can now unwind inside Wrigley Field's new sensory room.

The sensory room features a relaxing sound machine, gentle lighting, interactive cubes with LED lights and a tactile texture wall.

It provides people who have a sensory need, who might feel overwhelmed, an actual physical place to go Kelly AuCoin, KultureCity board member

The sensory room was designed with KultureCity, a nonprofit that works to bring community change for those with sensory needs.

Actor Kelly AuCoin, a KultureCity board member, spoke Sunday at the unveiling of the room.

"We've been partnering with the Chicago Cubs since 2018... and this just represents taking that commitment they've made to creating a sensory-inclusive space to an even higher level," AuCoin said. "The opening of the sensory room, it provides people who have a sensory need, who might feel overwhelmed, an actual physical place to go... where they can find quite, calm... recalibrate, calm themselves before they can head back out and enjoy the rest of the game."

Guests with sensory needs can also get a free sensory bag at the ballpark that features noise canceling headphones, a fidget tool and mood cards.

"It blew my mind when I first heard 25% of the population, it's estimated, has a sensory need, and it's growing," AuCoin said. "And it's not just committed to autism, it can also be PTSD and people with dementia, and there are different levels of how this affects people."