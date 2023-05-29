Cubs baseball makes 'regrettable error' in handing out bobbleheads with wrong number on them

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs said they made a "regrettable error" with their bobblehead giveaways Saturday.

The team gave out Hall of Famer Billy Williams bobbleheads with the incorrect number on them, ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Reds.

New bobbleheads will be made, but likely will not be available until next season due to manufacturing and shipping times, the Cubs said in their message to fans.

The 10,000 fans who received the giveaway will be contacted with more details on how to exchange the incorrect bobblehead.

The Reds went on to beat the Cubs 8-5 Saturday.

The Cubs are expected to play the Tampa Bay Rays at home Monday afternoon.