CVS pharmacy COVID vaccine program expanding to Illinois, with new appointments available Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CVS pharmacy has announced an expansion of its COVID vaccine program into Illinois, with new appointments set to open up Saturday.
Appointments can be made at CVS.com or the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling customer service at (800) 746-7287.
The company is now administering vaccines in nearly 1,200 stores across 29 states and Puerto Rico.
"We're increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20 - 25 million shots per month," said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. "We're also focused on priority populations, including vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as well as teachers and school support staff."
The appointments are available to eligible populations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, with priority for pre-K through 12 educators and staff and child care workers for the month of March.
