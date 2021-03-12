Health & Fitness

CVS pharmacy COVID vaccine program expanding to Illinois, with new appointments available Saturday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- CVS pharmacy has announced an expansion of its COVID vaccine program into Illinois, with new appointments set to open up Saturday.

Appointments can be made at CVS.com or the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling customer service at (800) 746-7287.

RELATED: Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

The company is now administering vaccines in nearly 1,200 stores across 29 states and Puerto Rico.

"We're increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20 - 25 million shots per month," said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. "We're also focused on priority populations, including vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as well as teachers and school support staff."

RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

The appointments are available to eligible populations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, with priority for pre-K through 12 educators and staff and child care workers for the month of March.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronaviruscvscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cook County to release 20K COVID vaccine appointments
3rd stimulus check: Tax filing impact, the child tax credit and other FAQs
1 of 3 women in Uber driver attack arrested
3 teens charged in Beverly attempted robbery where concealed-carry holder opened fire
1 hurt in Loop crash between CTA bus, van: CPD
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Show More
WI Slender Man stabbing attacker wants to rejoin society
Georgetown Law professor fired after comments about Black students on Zoom
'Hero' Southwest agent reunites toddler with Buzz Lightyear toy
Novavax vaccine shows 96% efficacy against original COVID strain: Company
Netflix may crack down on password sharing
More TOP STORIES News