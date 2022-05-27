cvs

CVS' planned closure in Little Village protested by Ald. Michael Rodriguez, area residents

By Maher Kawash
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Little Village residents are now wondering how they'll get prescriptions filled with CVS set to close its doors on W. 27th Street by June 7.

22nd Ward Alderman Michael Rodriguez protested Friday outside the store with some of his constituents, saying its personal for him because he grew up in Little Village.

"People in the neighborhood are scared, they're worried," Rodriguez said. "One of my classmates worked at this CVS for the last three decades. She's a union worker and her job is now being sent away."

CVS said it has offered all employees at the store an opportunity to choose a different location to work, but still, many call this an inconvenience.

"There's also the matter of just disrupting care when people are forced to change pharmacies," said Dr. Ann Sheets, with Physicians for National Health. "We want people to have continuity of care."

Rodriguez said that according to CVS data, roughly 1,800 prescriptions are filled at this pharmacy each week.

For insurance reasons, some residents say they can't get those filled at the nearby Walgreens, meaning they'd have travel to Cicero to get their medicine.

Nineteen organizations, along with some local elected officials, have signed a letter asking CVS to change its mind.

CVS said it was a difficult decision to close this location, but it's been in the works since November as it aims to reduce store density, among a number of other market factors.
