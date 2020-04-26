Dad charged after son, 5, finds his gun, shoots himself in hand on South Side

CHICAGO -- A Chicago man was arrested on weapons charges after his 5-year-old son found his handgun and shot himself in the hand, police said

Bernard Shields, 36, was asleep early Friday in his South Side home in the 6200-block of South Drexel Avenue when the boy found the gun in his pants pocket, and took it into a bathroom, where it discharged while he was holding it, reported the Chicago Tribune.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Police said that Shields was arrested after he drove from his house to get rid of the weapon. He was arrested on a host of charges, including being an armed habitual criminal and possessing controlled substances. He was also arrested on misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of ammunition without a valid firearms owners identification card, violating an order of protection and causing a child to be endangered.

He was taken into custody in the 6100-block of South State Street. The gun was found outside and police said Shields admitted to panicking and running outside to discard the gun.

Shields was taken into custody and a judge was expected to set his bond on Sunday.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this article.
