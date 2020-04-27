Fiery crash shuts down part of Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fiery crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway shut down three lanes for almost an hour Sunday.
Illinois State Police said a car hit the end of a semi while changing lanes near 95th Street in Chicago at around 6:40 p.m. The car then spun out and struck a guardrail, catching fire.
As the car caught fire, the semi leaked fuel, leading a fire on the pavement.
Troopers said no one was hurt.
All lanes have reopened since the incident.
Illinois State Police didn't release any further details about the collision, as of Sunday at 9 p.m.
