Dan Ryan Expressway shooting leaves driver with life-threatening injuries: Illinois State Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday evening left a driver with life-threatening injuries.Illinois State Police said the driver, a 26-year-old man from Atlanta, was shot while driving in the northbound express lanes of Interstate 94 at 33rd Street around 7:40 p.m. A 27-year-old male passenger from Austin, Texas in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with injuries due to the crash.The ramp from 35th Street to I-94 northbound was closed as state police investigated. Police had also shut down the northbound express lanes at 47th Street, where traffic was being diverted into the local lanes.Illinois State Police said there have been 90 shootings on Chicago area expressways so far this year. There were only 39 expressway shootings during that same period last year, from Jan. 1, 2020 to June 2, 2020.In all of 2020, state police reported a total of 128 expressway shootings.