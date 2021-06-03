Dan Ryan Expressway shooting leaves driver with life-threatening injuries: Illinois State Police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting on Dan Ryan leaves driver critically injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday evening left a driver with life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police said the driver, a 26-year-old man from Atlanta, was shot while driving in the northbound express lanes of Interstate 94 at 33rd Street around 7:40 p.m. A 27-year-old male passenger from Austin, Texas in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with injuries due to the crash.

The ramp from 35th Street to I-94 northbound was closed as state police investigated. Police had also shut down the northbound express lanes at 47th Street, where traffic was being diverted into the local lanes.

Illinois State Police said there have been 90 shootings on Chicago area expressways so far this year. There were only 39 expressway shootings during that same period last year, from Jan. 1, 2020 to June 2, 2020.

In all of 2020, state police reported a total of 128 expressway shootings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofuller parkexpressway shootingchicago shootingillinois state police
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News