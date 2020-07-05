Dan Ryan hit-and-run leaves woman, 19, seriously hurt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle hit a woman and fled Sunday morning on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 55th Street.Just before 4:45 a.m., a 19-year-old woman got out of her car on the shoulder of the expressway, as the vehicle was experiencing technical issues. A gold SUV then hit her in the southbound local lanes of Interstate 94 at 55th Street, Illinois State Police said.The gold SUV then fled the scene.At approximately 5:05 a.m., the local lanes were closed for an investigation, and traffic was being diverted into the express lanes. All lanes reopened just before 8:30 a.m.Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any knowledge of the crash is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.