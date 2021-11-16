dancing with the stars

'Dancing with the Stars' recap: Final four couples revealed after another double elimination

By George Pennacchio
'DWTS' recap: Final 4 couples revealed after double elimination

LOS ANGELES -- The semifinal round of "Dancing with the Stars" did not disappoint! The final six couples all had great routines, and all clearly deserved to have made it this far in the competition.

They all performed two different routines: a new original dance and a redemption dance, with some coaching from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

There were some perfect scores awarded by the judges. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson earned perfection for both of their dances, and another went to Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten for their contemporary routine.

The drum beat at the end led host Tyra Banks to announce the top three couples moving on to the finale: JoJo and Jenna, NBA player Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, and Peleton star Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke.

The first star to be eliminated was actress Melora Hardin. That left Kloots and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee to hear their fate from the judges. Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba each selected Kloots for the save, so she'll move on to the final round.

"I didn't even think I'd make it to the semifinals, so I'm just grateful to be here," Lee said.

"I love every minute of this experience, and I won't know the full impact until I look back on it," Hardin said.

The "Dancing with the Stars" finale will air on ABC Monday, Nov. 22.

