Daniel Prude's family, Rochester mayor speak about Chicago man who died while being restrained by police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WLS) -- New information has been released about a Chicago man who died while being restrained by police, with his head pushed into the pavement.Daniel Prude died in March in Rochester, New York, but details of his death are just being released.Prude's family said they called police because they thought he was having mental health problems. They say police bodycam video shows officers holding down Prude, who was naked and handcuffed, and wearing a spit hood that was put on by officers.Both Prude's family and city leaders talked about the case Wednesday."I placed a phone call for my brother to get help, not for my brother to get lynched," said Joe Prude, Daniel Prude's brother."We want to make sure that the investigation is fair, it is unbiased, it is something that people can have confidence in," Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said.None of the officers involved have been disciplined. City leaders said any charges are up to New York's Attorney General.