US Rep. Danny Davis tries to fend off challengers in Illinois 7th District congressional race

Danny Davis is trying to fend off 7th District challengers Kina Collins and Melissa Conyears-Ervin ahead of the Illinois primary election.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the closely-watched 7th District congressional race, U.S. Rep. Danny Davis pulled out the stops on Friday as he tries to fend off challengers in what is looking like a three-person race.

Gov. JB Pritzker endorsed Davis early in the race, but Friday, he came out for a late-in-the-campaign show of support.

"I'm thrilled to finally do this in a big public way, but I've been supporting him for a long time," Pritzker said.

Davis was joined by host of community leaders and elected officials for a re-endorsement press conference that political observers say had a lot do with the optics with early voting for the March 19 primary well underway.

"He wants everybody to know that he's still viable. He's still active," said political analyst Thom Serafin. "All those folks that showed up with him today, all those pictures that were taken will be in everybody's mailbox for the next three weeks."

Davis is facing two chief rivals in the primary, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and community organizer Kina Collins. Davis said this show of support was not a sign he's worried about the election.

"No, I'm not worried that I'm not going to win," Davis said. "I am concerned that if anybody else was able to win, it would be a detriment to the community I serve."

His rivals see the race as very much up-for-grabs.

"Danny Davis has been in elected office for 45 years. The residents believe that it's time for someone new, someone with fresh ideas. That's why residents have really grabbed hold to my campaign," Conyears-Ervin said.

"I definitely think that he is calling in as much support as possible to help him get across the finish line or attempt to help them get across the finish line," Collins said.

Voters have a lot to consider with the 7th District race on the line.

With the primary now just 2.5 weeks away, what this race could come down to is which candidate does a better job of getting their people to the polls.