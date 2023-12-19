Man convicted by legally blind witness has all charges dropped, will be released in Chicago murder

Darien Harris, the Chicago suspect in the murder of Rondell Moore, had all charges dropped Tuesday, and will be released.

Darien Harris, the Chicago suspect in the murder of Rondell Moore, had all charges dropped Tuesday, and will be released.

Darien Harris, the Chicago suspect in the murder of Rondell Moore, had all charges dropped Tuesday, and will be released.

Darien Harris, the Chicago suspect in the murder of Rondell Moore, had all charges dropped Tuesday, and will be released.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the last 12 years, Darien Harris has been in prison, serving time for murder. But he has always maintained his innocence.

The news he and his family have been waiting for came Tuesday. All charges were dropped.

Harris is now set to walk out of custody -- a free man.

Nakesha Harris is a mother eager to see her son.

"This is the best Christmas gift ever," Harris said.

It doesn't feel real. I guess when I hold him in my arms it will be real mother of exoneree

Her then-17-year-old son can be seen in a photo. The high school senior was a week from graduation, when he was identified as a murder suspect at the age of 18.

In 2011, Rondell Moore was murdered at a gas station at 66th Place and Stony Island Avenue.

RELATED: Cook County judge overturns murder conviction based on legally blind witness' testimony

The star witness for prosecutors said the shooter was Harris. But it was revealed that that key witness was legally blind.

"The star witness, the eyewitness the judge said was honest, credible, was unimpeachable, he turned out to be blind, legally blind. This was discovered after the conviction," attorney for the Exoneration Project Lauren Myerscough-Mueller said.

In court Tuesday, a Cook County judge officially dropped the charges against Harris, paving the way for the now-30-year-old to be released, after serving 12 years.

"It doesn't feel real. I guess when I hold him in my arms it will be real," Nakesha Harris said.

Last week, Jimmy Soto was released from prison after serving 42 years on a wrongful conviction.

Soto was in court Tuesday to support Harris and the others, he said, are waiting for justice.

"We need to started pushing and make sure they get out. They shouldn't have to do so many years like I did, like Darien did, like others are still doing," Soto said.