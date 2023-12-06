Cook County judge overturns murder conviction based on legally blind witness' testimony

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County judge has overturned the conviction of Darien Harris, who has spent the past 12 years in prison for murder.

Harris was two weeks from graduating high school when he was arrested for murder in 2011. His family claims he was home watching the NBA Playoffs at the time of the shooting.

He was just 18 years old when he was sentenced to 76 years in prison. The crime took place at a BP gas station across the street from Jackson Park in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood.

Harris' attorneys argued that the conviction was based on testimony from a witness who is legally blind, and that there is no physical evidence linking Harris to the crime.

Harris will remain in custody as prosecutors plan to retry the case.