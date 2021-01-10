state politics

Illinois Rep. Darren Bailey collapses on House floor, taken to hospital

Gov. Pritzker wished Bailey a speedy recovery
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois congressman collapsed on the House floor Sunday afternoon.

State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, fainted about 1:45 p.m., Republican leader Jim Durkin said.

Bailey was wearing a mask when taken ill.

Bailey is awake, and paramedics have taken him to a local hospital.

Durkin said Bailey had been suffering some gastrointestinal issues and fainted.

Durkin asked for a silent prayer and wishes for a quick recovery after the incident.

Bailey, a downstate Clay County Republican who represents the 109th House district, sued Gov. JB Pritzker last year, claiming Pritzker's emergency powers with regard to COVID-19 had only limited power and violated his civil rights.

In May of 2020, Bailey was escorted from the House floor for not wearing a mask, which was mandatory under House and Senate rules established because of the pandemic.

Pritzker wished Bailey a speedy recovery Sunday afternoon in a tweet.



Bailey was elected to the Illinois Senate in the November election and will be sworn in on Wednesday as a state senator from the 55th district of Illinois.
