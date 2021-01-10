Illinois Rep. Darren Bailey collapses on House floor, taken to hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6361075" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Pritzker is accused of violating a ruling, saying he does not have the authority to extend Illinois' emergency order due to the coronavirus beyond 30 days.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9507236" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The proposed legislation includes ending cash bail, expanding police training on use of force and prohibiting chokeholds. It also requires the maintenance of police misconduct records and the use of special prosecutors in officer-involved deaths.

Wishing a speedy recovery to Representative @DarrenBaileyIL https://t.co/RGzTcR5F5r — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 10, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois congressman collapsed on the House floor Sunday afternoon.State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, fainted about 1:45 p.m., Republican leader Jim Durkin said.Bailey was wearing a mask when taken ill.Bailey is awake, and paramedics have taken him to a local hospital.Durkin said Bailey had been suffering some gastrointestinal issues and fainted.Durkin asked for a silent prayer and wishes for a quick recovery after the incident.Bailey, a downstate Clay County Republican who represents the 109th House district, sued Gov. JB Pritzker last year, claiming Pritzker's emergency powers with regard to COVID-19 had only limited power and violated his civil rights.In May of 2020, Bailey was escorted from the House floor for not wearing a mask, which was mandatory under House and Senate rules established because of the pandemic.Pritzker wished Bailey a speedy recovery Sunday afternoon in a tweet.Bailey was elected to the Illinois Senate in the November election and will be sworn in on Wednesday as a state senator from the 55th district of Illinois.