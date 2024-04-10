WATCH LIVE

Republican Illinois State Rep. Tim Ozinga abruptly resigns

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 10, 2024 3:31AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Rep. Tim Ozinga abruptly resigned on Monday night.

The Republican represented the 37th District, which includes several suburbs like Mokena, Orland Park and Joliet.

Ozinga did not give a reason for his resignation, but released a statement, which reads, in part, "As of today, my service in the Illinois House will end. However, I will continue to dedicate my time and efforts to make Illinois a better place. I remain committed to advocating for the people of my district and moving the State of Illinois in the right direction."

A committee is accepting applications to fill the seat until noon on Friday. They will then meet that afternoon to vote on a replacement.

Ozinga will stay on as the chairman for Will County Republicans.

