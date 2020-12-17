dashcam video

Close call as truck speeds towards Pa. EMS workers in snowy conditions

By 6abc Digital Staff
COLLIER TWP., Pennsylvania -- It was a close call for two EMS workers during the nor'easter in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Dashcam video posted to Facebook by the Collier Township EMS on Tuesday afternoon showed the intense moments.

According to officials, the EMS crew was on the scene for a minor accident.

They were checking the occupants of a vehicle for injuries when the dashcam video showed a pickup truck turning the corner.

RELATED: Nor'easter brings most snow to Philly since 2018
EMBED More News Videos

Snowfall blankets the Delaware Valley during Nor'easter



It appeared the driver came around the turn too quickly, and with the snowy conditions, the truck slammed into the EMS vehicle.

The two EMS workers and another person were able to make out of the street just in time.

"This is a reminder to please slow down and use caution, not only in this weather, but all the time," Collier Township EMS said.

The Facebook video and message has been shared more than 4,000 times since it was posted.

The Collier Township EMS is hoping the warning prevents another scene like this one.

"Two of our members were almost struck during this incident, please be careful," they said.

RELATED: Roads turn dangerous as snow piles up across Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

Annie McCormick reports after winter storm hits Philadelphia on Dec. 16, 2020.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpennsylvaniawinter stormnor'eastersnowdashcam videoweather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DASHCAM VIDEO
Sandra Bland's family still waiting for accountability in year of racial unrest
Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash captured on video
Joliet sergeant charged for allegedly leaking video of controversial arrest
Family of man killed in Harvey traffic stop shooting sues ISP, troopers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
Illinois' next vaccine shipment slashed in half, Pritzker says
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Bodycam video shows police raid wrong house; mayor apologizes to victim
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Chicago
CPS expects just 37 percent of students to return in-person
Family of vet buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery didn't know he died
Show More
WI Supreme Court hears COVID-19 capacity limit arguments
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Boy, 15, charged in Feb. Avalon Park shooting that killed nursing student, wounded 4 others
COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Edward Hospital
Major snowstorm slams Northeast US
More TOP STORIES News