Dashcam video shows officer dragged by DUI suspect who tried to gey away - twice

Dashcam video shows a police officer in Georgia was pinned in a car and dragged by a suspect who tried to get away twice.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Dashcam video shows a police officer in Georgia was pinned in a car and dragged while trying to arrest a driver suspected of having drugs in his vehicle.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety posted video of the incident on its Facebook page.

After seeing 24-year-old Dennis Aguirre driving recklessly Friday evening, police said the officer pulled him over.

During the traffic stop, police said Aguirre's responses and behavior indicated to the officer he may have been driving impaired and may have had illegal drugs in his car. The officer told Aguirre to exit the vehicle and had his hands behind his back when he started to struggle.

The video shows that's when the suspect got back into his car and tried to drive away. The officer was dragged several feet before he managed to turn the car off. Aguirre had allegedly pinned the officer's arm inside the vehicle.

Aguirre continued to fight the officer and tried to get away again before the officer tackled him to the ground, police said. At that time, help arrived and the suspect was taken into custody.

Both men had minor cuts and scratches, police said. Aguirre was taken to the hospital to get checked out. EMTs checked the officer at the scene, who then returned to work.

Aguirre was booked on several charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, trafficking illegal narcotics, possession of illegal narcotics with intent to distribute, DUI, reckless driving and other traffic charges, police said.
