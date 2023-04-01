Illinois man taken off streets after declared 'Sexually Dangerous'

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- An Illinois man was declared sexually dangerous and has been committed to the Illinois Department of Corrections after a bench trial.

Associated Judge Neil Schroeder granted the Sexually Dangerous Person Act petition for David F. Brown, 58, filed by the Illinois State's Attorney's Office, KMOV reported.

During the trial, two psychologists that have evaluated Brown said that he fits the definition of a Sexually Dangerous Person.

The petition had included sexual assaults Brown committed against six different victims that had involved weapons or force. Between 1996 and 1997, Brown had been charged with assaulting someone he knew in a car and then assaulting two more people in the basement of his home. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for these offenses and released in 2019.

In 2019 and 2020, three more women came forward, separately accusing Brown of sexually assaulting them.

After the trial, Judge Schroeder decided that Brown "has demonstrated a propensity toward offenses of sexual assault" and has a mental illness.

"A Sexually Dangerous Person petition is a proceeding that is reserved for the most persistent offenders," State Attorney Thomas Haine said. "They are sex offenders who have demonstrated a propensity toward acts of sexual violence. David Brown is precisely the type of dangerous offender who needs to be removed from society under this law."

(The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)