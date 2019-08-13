Dayton shooter's friend charged, provided body armor, ammunition used in attack

Prosecutors said Ethan Kollie purchased the body armor and ammunition that Connor Betts used in his attack.
Prosecutors did say however, that there's no indication that Kollie knew about Betts' plans.
Kollie is charged with lying about being a drug user when he purchased his own gun.
His attorney said his client was as shocked as anyone by the massacre.
