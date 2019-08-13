Dayton shooter's friend charged, provided body armor, ammunition used in attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5446692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ohio's governor is expected to outline his response plan on Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5443354" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of people gathered Sunday evening to remember the 9 victims killed in the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours.

DAYTON, Ohio (WLS) -- A friend of the young man who went on a shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio is now facing federal charges.Prosecutors said Ethan Kollie purchased the body armor and ammunition that Connor Betts used in his attack.Prosecutors did say however, that there's no indication that Kollie knew about Betts' plans.Kollie is charged with lying about being a drug user when he purchased his own gun.His attorney said his client was as shocked as anyone by the massacre.