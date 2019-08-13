Dayton shooter's friend charged, provided body armor, ammunition used in attack

DAYTON, Ohio (WLS) -- A friend of the young man who went on a shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio is now facing federal charges.

Prosecutors said Ethan Kollie purchased the body armor and ammunition that Connor Betts used in his attack.

New video surfaces from shooting that killed 9 in Dayton
Ohio's governor is expected to outline his response plan on Tuesday.



Prosecutors did say however, that there's no indication that Kollie knew about Betts' plans.

RELATED: Connor Stephen Betts, identified as Dayton suspected shooter, once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list,' classmates say

Kollie is charged with lying about being a drug user when he purchased his own gun.

His attorney said his client was as shocked as anyone by the massacre.

Vigil held to honor 9 victims killed in Dayton mass shooting
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday evening to remember the 9 victims killed in the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours.

