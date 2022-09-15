McHenry restaurant ground-zero for gastrointestinal illness outbreak, health dept. says

J.B. Cobb's in McHenry is cooperating with health officials following 13 customers contracting a gastrointestinal illness after visiting the establishment.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The McHenry County Department of Health reported an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness linked to a McHenry restaurant.

MCDH said it has identified an outbreak at D.C. Cobb's, located at 1204 N. Green Street, after receiving complaints of 13 people who became ill after eating at the restaurant.

RELATED | California couple battles Legionnaires' disease after hotel stay; bacteria found in pool, hot tub

The health department is currently investigating what caused the outbreak, but officials said D.C. Cobb's is fully cooperating with MCDH staff.

Health department officials said that those affected had eaten at the establishment between Aug. 29 and Sept. 15.

Those who ate at the restaurant and did get sick afterward are asked to fill out a confidential survey or to contact the health department at 815-334-4500 and ask for a Communicable Disease Nurse.