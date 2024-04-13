Teacher's aide at CPS elementary school taped students' mouths shut, parents say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parents of students at Woodson Elementary School in Bronzeville said a teacher's aide taped multiple students' mouths shut.

They said they were initially told it happened during what was described as a fun assignment, but they said they later learned this was anything but fun and games.

A Woodsen parent said she received a phone call from a teacher's aide about a game allegedly played in her 5-year-old son's kindergarten classroom. That parent asked for her face not be shown.

"Never, not once she said what the game was. She never said anything about tape," said Jil, who would only give her first name.

Then, Jil said, she got another call moments later from the school's principal.

"Stating that an incident has taken place with a tape. They never said what kind of tape. All I knew was my son was taped," she said.

Rachel Beverly's 5-year-old daughter is in the same class.

"The T.A. told the principal that they were having a spelling bee, and they didn't want all the smart kids to blurt out the answers, so they duct taped their mouths," she said.

"He said, 'Mom, my mouth was taped because I was talking,'" said Jil. "Right then, I knew it was a problem. That was a big problem."

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services confirmed to ABC7 that "DCFS is investigating this report, and the investigation is currently open at this point in time."

ABC7 is not naming the staffer as charges have not been filed.

Chicago Public schools shared a letter with ABC7 that was sent to parents this week that read in part, "There have been allegations that one of our staff members engaged improperly with students... An investigation has been initiated by the Office of Student Protections and Title IX (OSP), and this individual has been removed during the course of the investigation."

The letter goes on to say, "We are taking this situation seriously, and we remain committed to providing your children with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential."

School leaders said they will determine at a later date whether the teacher's aide can return to the school depending on the findings of the investigation.