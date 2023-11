Dead body pulled from Chicago River near West 31st Street, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dead body was pulled from the Chicago River on the Southwest Side of the city Thursday afternoon.

Police said that the remains of male, whose age was not immediately known, were discovered in the river around 12:25 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Western Avenue.

The Marine unit was able to recover the body from the water, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Area detectives continue to investigate.