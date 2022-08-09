Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found in trash can in Roseland: Chicago police

A woman's dead body was found in trash can in Roseland on South Edbrooke Avenue on the city's Far South Side, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a trash can on the city's Far South Side.

Her body was discovered earlier Monday on South Edbrooke Avenue near 107th Street in the city's Roseland neighborhood.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

