Deadly 2016 Chicago police shooting of teenager Kajuan Raye ruled justified

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability found 19-year-old Kajuan Raye was carrying a gun as Sergeant John Poulos had claimed.
Video, audio released in Kajuan Raye police shooting
No weapon was found at the scene in November 2016 when Raye was shot. However, a gun found under bushes in front of a house and recovered by police three months after the shooting was linked to Raye.
Raye was shot in the stomach multiple times and later died at Christ Hospital from a gunshot wound to the back. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner
His mother is suing the city.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.