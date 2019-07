Deadly 2016 Chicago police shooting of teenager Kajuan Raye ruled justified

Kajuan Raye, 19, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly three years after the deadly Chicago police shooting of a Dolton teenager, the officer's actions were ruled justified.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability found 19-year-old Kajuan Raye was carrying a gun as Sergeant John Poulos had claimed.No weapon was found at the scene in November 2016 when Raye was shot. However, a gun found under bushes in front of a house and recovered by police three months after the shooting was linked to Raye.Raye was shot in the stomach multiple times and later died at Christ Hospital from a gunshot wound to the back. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical ExaminerHis mother is suing the city.