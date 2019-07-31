Deadly 2016 Chicago police shooting of teenager Kajuan Raye ruled justified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly three years after the deadly Chicago police shooting of a Dolton teenager, the officer's actions were ruled justified.

Kajuan Raye, 19, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer.



The Civilian Office of Police Accountability found 19-year-old Kajuan Raye was carrying a gun as Sergeant John Poulos had claimed.

Video and audio of the Kajuan Raye police shooting was released.



No weapon was found at the scene in November 2016 when Raye was shot. However, a gun found under bushes in front of a house and recovered by police three months after the shooting was linked to Raye.

Raye was shot in the stomach multiple times and later died at Christ Hospital from a gunshot wound to the back. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner

His mother is suing the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
