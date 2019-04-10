Deadly school bus crash involving tractor trailer in Maryland

CLINTON, Maryland -- Police are investigating a deadly school bus crash in Maryland.

The crash involved a school bus, a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle.

Authorities say one person died at the scene, and several others were injured.



The investigation is on-going.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandschool bus accidentschool busu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News