Trailer for 'Dear Evan Hansen' movie released

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
The trailer for the popular musical-turned-movie "Dear Evan Hansen" was released Tuesday.

"The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age," the film's website said.

Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder) directed the movie, which is written for the screen by the show's Tony-winner Steven Levenson, with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar-, Grammy- and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

RELATED: Disney releases first teaser trailer for new 'West Side Story' film

It features Grammy-winning songs, including the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever" and "Words Fail;" "Dear Evan Hansen" stars six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams, Oscar winner Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+'s Little Voice), Nik Dodani (Netflix's Atypical), DeMarius Copes (Broadway's Mean Girls) and Danny Pino (NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Watch the full trailer on YouTube.

