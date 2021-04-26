movie news

Disney releases first teaser trailer for new 'West Side Story' film

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the new trailer for 'West Side Story'

LOS ANGELES -- The first look at Steven Spielberg's take on "West Side Story" has arrived.

20th Century Studios released the first teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated film, which tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City, Sunday night during the Oscars on ABC. Watch it in the video player above.

The cast includes Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke) and Rita Moreno as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works.

VIDEO: Rita Moreno talks 'West Side Story' on Oscars red carpet
EMBED More News Videos

In an interview with On the Red Carpet, Rita Moreno said she has already watched the new "West Side Story" and called it thrilling.



Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 film, is also an executive producer on Spielberg's version.

The film was originally slated for a December 2020 release but was pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"West Side Story" hits theaters in the United States on Dec. 10, 2021.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesoscarsacademy awardsdisneymovie newstrailersotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
'Eternals' preserves DNA of Marvel Universe, celebrates diversity
Who are the Eternals? Get to know the MCU's newest heroes
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Everything we know about 'Hocus Pocus 2'
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News