Death of California girl whose body was found in duffel bag ruled homicide

The death of an unidentified girl whose body was found on a trail in Hacienda Heights earlier this week has been ruled a homicide.

By ABC7.com staff
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. -- The death of an unidentified girl whose body was found on a trail in Hacienda Heights earlier this week has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities sought help from the public in identifying the girl, releasing a sketch of the victim during a press conference Wednesday. They described the girl as being between the ages of 8 and 13, 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 55 pounds.

An autopsy was performed Thursday. No other details were released.

A vigil for an unidentified girl found dead on a trail in Hacienda Heights earlier this week was held Thursday evening.



Her body was partially inside a duffel bag when it was found Tuesday morning by county workers clearing brush in the area. Authorities believe she was dumped sometime Sunday evening.

Anyone who saw a vehicle parked alongside Hacienda Boulevard on Sunday or has information related to the case is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.
