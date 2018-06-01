Decomposed body found in Chicago River

The Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit recovered a body from the Chicago River Friday morning on the city's Northwest Side. It appeared to be badly decomposed. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit recovered a body from the Chicago River Friday morning on the city's Northwest Side. It appeared to be badly decomposed.

The marine unit responded to a report of a body in the river in the 1900-block of North Clifton Avenue around 8 a.m.

Chopper 7 HD was over the scene as divers pulled the body from the water. It appeared to be wedged between a barge and a support wall.

The Chicago Police Department's marine unit recovered a body from the Chicago River Friday morning on the city's Northwest Side. It appeared to be badly decomposed.



A police sergeant at the scene said the body appears to be that of a black man between 25 and 30 years old. Investigators are working to identify the remains.

Police said the remains do not appear to be those of 28-year-old Alberto Lopez, a boater who went missing earlier this week.

Juan Bucio, a 15-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department and seasoned CFD marine unit diver, was critically injured Monday during the initial search for Lopez on the river's south branch. He later died.

Bucio, a 48-year-old father of two, will be laid to rest on Monday.

The sergeant said another team from the CPD marine unit will be deployed later Friday to continue the recovery mission for Lopez.
