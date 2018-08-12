Body of possible chase suspect found inside entrance column of California supermarket

Crews work to extricate a body from inside an entrance column at a Lancaster supermarket on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.

LANCASTER, Calif. --
A decomposing body was found inside the entrance column of a supermarket in Lancaster, California on Saturday, and investigators believe it may be a chase suspect who escaped authorities earlier this week.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives responded to a WinCo Foods store in the 700 block of West Avenue K at approximately 2:40 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.

LASD Lt. John Corina said the manager of the store smelled a strong odor from the column in front of the business. He assumed it was a sewage leak and called out a plumber to check it out. The plumber and the store's handyman broke off some of the brick from the column and found a leg and shoe inside, Corina said.



He added that authorities are in the process of recovering the body and identifying it. It's believed it may be a man who led deputies on a chase on Monday.

Corina said the suspect ran away when the chase ended in a crash. He ran into the WinCo store and onto the roof, but deputies were not able to locate him.

There is access on the roof to the fascia of the store and down into the column, Corina said.

"He got out of the car, ran in, ran up the steps... and somehow got on the roof, and last I heard he got away. They shut the whole thing down," described witness Henry Oliver.

Investigators said after he got on the roof, they didn't see or hear any signs of the suspect and assumed he had managed to escape. Detectives said he hasn't been heard from since.

"He may have gotten inside there and somehow gotten down the column, trying to hide from the deputies and then couldn't get out," Corina said.

The coroner will have to determine exactly how the victim died. It's unclear if he fell to his death or became trapped and couldn't get out.
Some seasoned investigators were left in shock.

"It's been over 100 degrees up here everyday. I cant imagine being inside that column and just baking. It's a strange development, and if he died that way, it's a horrible way to die," Corina added.

The store was expected to stay closed as the investigation continued and as crews worked to extricate the body.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundfreak accidentbizarreu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family of a man who stole and crashed a plane is 'stunned and heartbroken'
Woman dead after shooting at Skokie hotel
Man charged with armed robbery in parking lot of Orland Park movie theater
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
California fire evacuees find fish alive, fed by firefighters
Counter-protesters expected to outnumber white supremacists for Charlottesville anniversary
Public visitation for Stan Mikita to be held at United Center Sunday
Boy, 1, found dead in Gage Park
Show More
Fest for Beatles Fans celebrates the Fab 4
Woman shot at Englewood block party
Police seek man, woman in Batavia death investigation
Bicyclist wounded in Morgan Park shooting
More News