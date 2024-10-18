Deerfield dental office on Lake Cook Road badly damaged when struck by car

There was heavy damage at a dental office on Lake Cook Road in Deerfield after a car slammed into it Thursday evening.

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- There was heavy damage at a suburban dental office Thursday night after a car crashed into it.

Deerfield police said just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Lake Cook Road for a car that crashed into a building.

When they got there, they found a car driving south on Deer Lake Road and, when they went through the intersection with Lake Cook Road, they crashed into another car and then hit the building.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation by Deerfield police is ongoing. No further details were released and police did not say if any charges were pending.