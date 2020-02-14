Deerfield crash: Northbrook woman charged in crash that critically hurt boy with autism, police say

Stacy A. Shapiro, 46, of Northbrook, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, Deerfield police said Friday. If found guilty, she could face three to seven years in prison.
Earlier this week, police seized the car believed to be the one that hit Chase Thompson Friday night in the area of Deerfield Road and Beverly Place, resulting in severe injuries. At the time, police said they were interviewing a person of interest.
Police said Shapiro turned herself in to the Deerfield Police Department after charges were approved and a warrant issued for her arrest.
Thompson's family was offering a $10,000 reward to go toward the offender's legal expenses if the driver turns him or herself in.
Police said Chase was struck Friday night at about 7:10 p.m. Police arrived on the scene and found the boy unresponsive in the roadway with extensive injuries. The vehicle that struck him fled the scene, police said.
The boy was transported to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and then to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where he remains in critical condition and medically sedated. His father said Friday night that his son can only open one eye, and is struggling and in extreme pain.
"With his autism he doesn't know what's going on," said Thad Thompson, father. "We can't tell him, 'Don't pull out your chest tube.'"
Chase's father said he suffered broken bones, injuries to his lungs and facial trauma.
"I love him more than anything in the world," Thompson said. "He is the sweetest kid. He tries so hard to be good. But I never have had a conversation with him because he is nonverbal and does not understand much of things."
Thompson said Chase managed to escape from the home without the family noticing before the crash.
"I'm running the gamut of emotions," he said after Shapiro's arrest. "How would any parent feel?"
And what's worse, Thompson said, is Shapiro is also a mother.
"She could have been a hero from saving an autistic kid running around in the street, and instead we all know what happened," he said.
Chase will be in intensive care for some while his body struggles to heal.
"He will absolutely require surgeries, but until he gets his lungs working they just have to wait," Thompson said.
Shapiro is out on bond but due back in court on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Deerfield Police Department at (847)-945-8636