Deerfield crash: Northbrook woman charged in crash that critically hurt boy with autism, police say

By
DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Deerfield police have charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a 12-year-old boy with autism one week ago.

Stacy A. Shapiro, 46, of Northbrook, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, Deerfield police said Friday. If found guilty, she could face three to seven years in prison.

EMBED More News Videos

Deerfield police said a person of interest has been apprehended and a vehicle seized in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 12-year-old boy.



Earlier this week, police seized the car believed to be the one that hit Chase Thompson Friday night in the area of Deerfield Road and Beverly Place, resulting in severe injuries. At the time, police said they were interviewing a person of interest.

Police said Shapiro turned herself in to the Deerfield Police Department after charges were approved and a warrant issued for her arrest.

Thompson's family was offering a $10,000 reward to go toward the offender's legal expenses if the driver turns him or herself in.
EMBED More News Videos

The family of Chase Thompson promised that the $10,000 will go toward the offender's legal expenses if the driver turns him or herself in.



Police said Chase was struck Friday night at about 7:10 p.m. Police arrived on the scene and found the boy unresponsive in the roadway with extensive injuries. The vehicle that struck him fled the scene, police said.

The boy was transported to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and then to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where he remains in critical condition and medically sedated. His father said Friday night that his son can only open one eye, and is struggling and in extreme pain.

"With his autism he doesn't know what's going on," said Thad Thompson, father. "We can't tell him, 'Don't pull out your chest tube.'"

RELATED: Boy, 12, critically injured in Deerfield hit-and-run; police searching for suspect

Chase's father said he suffered broken bones, injuries to his lungs and facial trauma.

"I love him more than anything in the world," Thompson said. "He is the sweetest kid. He tries so hard to be good. But I never have had a conversation with him because he is nonverbal and does not understand much of things."

A stock image of a Ford Escape, similar to the one police said hit a 12-year-old boy in Deerfield.

Deerfield police



Thompson said Chase managed to escape from the home without the family noticing before the crash.

"I'm running the gamut of emotions," he said after Shapiro's arrest. "How would any parent feel?"

And what's worse, Thompson said, is Shapiro is also a mother.

"She could have been a hero from saving an autistic kid running around in the street, and instead we all know what happened," he said.

Chase will be in intensive care for some while his body struggles to heal.

"He will absolutely require surgeries, but until he gets his lungs working they just have to wait," Thompson said.

Shapiro is out on bond but due back in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Deerfield Police Department at (847)-945-8636
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deerfieldautismhit and runchild injuredinvestigationhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News