Boy, 12, critically injured in Deerfield hit-and-run now in stable condition, family says

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A 12-year-old Deerfield boy who was struck by a hit-and-run driver is no longer in critical condition, according to his family.Chase Thompson is now breathing on his own and stable, his father said on Sunday.The 12-year-old who has special needs was hit more than a week ago while crossing the street at night.Chase's father said his prognosis is good, but he has "a long road to recovery.""We cannot thank you all enough for your help in catching the driver, as well as for all the amazing support we have received," Thad Thompson said.Chase suffered broken bones, injuries to his lungs and facial trauma, his family said.A Northbrook woman has been charged in the crash, Deerfield police said Friday.Stacy Shapiro, 46, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, police said. If found guilty, she could face three to seven years in prison.Police said Shapiro turned herself in to the Deerfield Police Department after charges were approved and a warrant issued for her arrest.Shapiro is out on bond but due back in court on Tuesday.