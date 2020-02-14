Deerfield crash: Northbrook woman charged in crash that critically hurt boy, police say

Stacy A. Shapiro (Deerfield Police Dept.)

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Deerfield police have charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a 12-year-old boy with special needs one week ago.

Stacy A. Shapiro, 46, of Northbrook, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, Deerfield police said Friday. If found guilty, she could face three to seven years in prison.

Deerfield police said a person of interest has been apprehended and a vehicle seized in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 12-year-old boy.



Earlier this week, police seized the car believed to be the one that hit Chase Thompson Friday night in the area of Deerfield Road and Beverly Place, resulting in severe injuries. At the time, police said they were interviewing a person of interest.

Police said Shapiro turned herself in to the Deerfield Police Department after charges were approved and a warrant issued for her arrest.

Thompson's family was offering a $10,000 reward to go toward the offender's legal expenses if the driver turns him or herself in.

The family of Chase Thompson promised that the $10,000 will go toward the offender's legal expenses if the driver turns him or herself in.



Police said the boy was struck Friday night at about 7:10 p.m. Police arrived on the scene and found the boy unresponsive in the roadway with extensive injuries. The vehicle that struck him fled the scene, police said.

The boy was transported to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and then to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where he remains in critical condition and medically sedated.

"I feel like it is my fault because I let this happen to my kid," said Thad Thompson, father.

RELATED: Boy, 12, critically injured in Deerfield hit-and-run; police searching for suspect

Chase's father said he suffered broken bones, injuries to his lungs and facial trauma.

"I love him more than anything in the world," Thompson said. "He is the sweetest kid. He tries so hard to be good. But I never have had a conversation with him because he is nonverbal and does not understand much of things."

A stock image of a Ford Escape, similar to the one police said hit a 12-year-old boy in Deerfield.



Thompson said Chase, a sixth grader, has autism and is nonverbal. He said the boy managed to escape from the home without the family noticing before the crash.

"He ran out into the street in his bare feet with his fingers in his ears. He just didn't know what was going on," Thompson said. "It happened in a matter of seconds."

Police previously said the vehicle involved was a dark-colored 2013-16 Ford Escape, possibly with heavy damage to the passenger side headlight and fender areas. Detectives found pieces of the SUV, which has a titanium trim, in the road.

The boy's family is not blaming the driver for the crash, but for leaving their son.

"The driver who hit him, you did nothing wrong until you left. Our son came from behind the bushes. Unless they were impaired or on their phone, they did not have a chance," Thompson said.

Thompson told ABC7 Chicago that the SUV that hit his son was caught on a neighbor's home surveillance camera. Detectives are now reviewing the footage.

In the meantime, Thompson hopes the driver will do the right thing and go to police.

"We understand that this was an accident," Thompson said. "You made a massive mistake in a moment of fear."

"A big part of the reason we need you to come forward is the insurance," he added. "If you don't come forward, Chase's future medical bills are going to be a lot more difficult for us to handle."

Deerfield Public Schools District 109 said counselors will be available in schools to talk to any students who need help.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Deerfield Police Department at (847)-945-8636.
