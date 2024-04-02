Christina Musil death: Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for DeKalb County deputy

The funeral and visitation for DeKalb County sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil, who was killed in a crash last week, will be held Thursday.

DeKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The visitation and funeral arrangements for a DeKalb County sheriff's deputy killed in a crash last week have been announced.

There was a somber procession Monday for Deputy Christina Musil, as her body was taken to a funeral home.

Musil was killed last Thursday night, when a truck hit her squad car.

She joined the sheriff's office five years ago, and served in the Army National Guard.

She leaves behind three young children.

Public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center, located at 1525 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, the sheriff's office said in a news release Monday night.

The public can park in lot C2, and use entrance No. 2 to get into the building.

A law enforcement walk-through will take place at 12:45 p.m.

Those wishing to participate should park in lot C3, north of the facility. Staging will begin at 11:30 a.m., and law enforcement will enter through entrance No. 5. They will meet in the Victor E Court.

Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m.

"On behalf of myself, and the entire DeKalb County Sheriff's Office family, we thank the community for their outpouring of support," DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said in a statement.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office administration will be closed Thursday for the services, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.