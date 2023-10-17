WATCH LIVE

DeKalb County explosion destroys home near Earlville; 1 injured, law enforcement says: LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 9:02PM
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The DeKalb County sheriff said an explosion destroyed a home and sparked a fire in Earlville Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said they received calls about the explosion on Globe Road just before 1:40 p.m. When they responded to the scene, the found the home had been completely destroyed and leveled.

One victim was taken from the scene with unknown injuries. No further details about that victim have been released.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. No further details were immediately available.

