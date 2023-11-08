Off-duty South Holland police officer charged in fatal DeKalb DUI crash, authorities say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- An off-duty south suburban police officer is facing homicide and DUI charges are being involved in a fatal crash in DeKalb County.

DeKalb police officers responded to the scene of a two-car crash just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South 7th Street in DeKalb, authorities said.

A woman driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, where she later died, DeKalb police said.

Officers arrested the driver of the other vehicle, 25-year-old James Corralejo. He was determined to have caused the crash and was under the influence of alcohol during the crash, responding officers said.

Corralejo was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving while drunk, DeKalb police said. He remains in custody in DeKalb County.

The South Holland Police Department later identified Corralejo as one of their officers, and said that he was off duty at the time of the crash. The department issued a statement on the incident:

The South Holland Police Department has been in direct communication with DeKalb police officials as they conduct their criminal investigation regarding the actions of the off-duty officer. South Holland expects all employees to hold themselves to a high standard of conduct, even when they are off-duty. The circumstances of this incident appear to fall far short of that, hence an internal investigation is also underway. We are deeply saddened by the outcome of this tragic incident. We grieve with the victim's family, and our thoughts are with the remaining passengers who were injured.