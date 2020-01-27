grammy award

Demi Lovato makes emotional return to Grammys stage with new song 'Anyone'

LOS ANGELES -- Demi Lovato made an emotional return to the Grammys stage on Sunday evening, nearly 18 months after a reported drug overdose that left her hospitalized.

A tear streamed down Lovato's face at the beginning of her performance, and she was overcome by emotion just words into the song. She re-started the song after an encouraging round of applause from the audience.

The song, "Anyone," detailed Lovato's struggles with life in the spotlight and addiction. She received a standing ovation from the audience at the end of the performance.



In Lovato's introduction, it was revealed that she wrote the song last summer, days before "an incident that almost took her life."

Before the Grammys, Lovato discussed the song with the New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1. She said she recorded "Anyone" before she was rushed from her home in the Hollywood Hills to a Los Angeles-area hospital. Paramedics found her unconscious.

She said before the Grammys that she's excited for her comeback, including singing the national anthem at the Feb. 2 Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showshollywoodmusic newsdemi lovatogrammy award
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRAMMY AWARD
The Grammy Museum now offers digital programming online.
Ariana Grande looked just like Disney princess at the Grammys
News Fix: Remembering Auschwitz 75 years later
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News