Derek Hough's 'Symphony of Dance' tour coming to Rosemont

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 5:55PM
He joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Beloved dancer-turned-judge on "Dancing with the Stars" Derek Hough will be shimmying and shaking his way onto a Chicago-area stage this Friday.

Hough's "Symphony of Dance" is coming to the Rosemont Theatre.

SEE ALSO: 'Dancing with the Stars: Motown Night' brings first 9s of season, but one couple hit the road

It's described as a fast-paced live stage show, featuring a wide array of dance styles on Hough's website.

Tickets start at $37.

Visit derekhough.com for more information.

Hough also talked about Disney night Tuesday on "Dancing with the Stars," and how he likes being a judge versus a dancer.

