2 hospitalized after van crashes into Des Plaines house: officials

Two people were hospitalized after a van crashed into a house in Des Plaines, IL.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were hospitalized after a van slammed into a north suburban home on Sunday evening.

The crash happened in Des Plaines around 6 p.m.

Fortunately, no one was inside the home at the time, but furniture and other items were strewn around the living room.

SEE ALSO | Mom breaks silence after recently-graduated high school sweethearts killed in Hoffman Estates crash

The two victims were taken to a hospital in nearby Park Ridge. Officials did not immediately provide information on their conditions.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash. Officials did not immediately provide further information.