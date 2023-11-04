1 injured in accidental shooting at Rivers Casino Des Plaines parking garage: officials

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was accidentally shot in a north suburban casino parking garage early Saturday morning, officials said.

Des Plaines police said an officer was patrolling the Rivers Casino parking structure when someone flagged them down, asking for an ambulance just before 1 a.m.

Police said one person, identified only as male, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim, whose age was not immediately known, was transported to a local hospital.

Rivers Casino Des Plaines released a statement later Saturday afternoon, saying a patron accidentally shot someone inside their vehicle in the parking garage. They added that no weapons were ever inside their casino.

Police are investigating the shooting.