WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 injured in accidental shooting at Rivers Casino Des Plaines parking garage: officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, November 4, 2023 9:00PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was accidentally shot in a north suburban casino parking garage early Saturday morning, officials said.

Des Plaines police said an officer was patrolling the Rivers Casino parking structure when someone flagged them down, asking for an ambulance just before 1 a.m.

Police said one person, identified only as male, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim, whose age was not immediately known, was transported to a local hospital.

Rivers Casino Des Plaines released a statement later Saturday afternoon, saying a patron accidentally shot someone inside their vehicle in the parking garage. They added that no weapons were ever inside their casino.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW