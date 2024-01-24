West Pullman shooting: 2-year-old dies after being shot in face in apparent accident, CPD says

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the face in an apparent accident on South LaSalle Street in West Pullman. He later died, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 2-year-old boy who was shot in the face in an apparent accident on Chicago's Far South Side Tuesday night has died, Chicago police said.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 11800-block of South LaSalle Street in the city's West Pullman neighborhood shortly before 8:20 p.m. for a report of a person shot. They found a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his face.

A 32-year-old woman at the scene told police she heard a loud noise and found the boy with the gunshot wound.

All we can do is pray for this child Pastor Donavan Price

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. He died early Wednesday morning, CPD said.

RELATED: 13-year-old boy injured in Lawndale shooting: Chicago police

"It's so sad when the gun and the child come together," Pastor Donavan Price said. "All we can do is pray for this child, pray for these parents, pray for our city, pray for this family and just keep praying."

Police said the woman was taken in for questioning and a firearm was recovered at the scene. Police said the incident appears to be accidental.

"The important part about this is to find out where this weapon come from, why this weapon wasn't secure and whether or not this young man accidentally shot himself or someone had this gun in their hand and it discharged out of their hand," community activist Andrew Holmes said.

An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.

