Des Plaines Theatre cancels event held by controversial Awake Illinois after backlash, threats

The Des Plaines Theatre canceled an event by Awake Illinois, who have faced backlash for controversial comments on the LGBTQ+ community.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- The Des Plaines Theatre canceled an event that was to be held by Awake Illinois, a group that has faced some backlash for controversial comments on the LGBTQ+ community, after receiving backlash and threats.

The theater's operator said he doesn't have a stance on either side of the issue; instead, he was just trying to do his job by offering a space for those to hold events. But his decision to host Awake Illinois received backlash.

"I was really proud to be able to provide an opportunity for a forum for some positive, hopefully positive, or what I thought would be possible discussions," said operator Ron Onesti.

But instead it brought cascading concerns, and he said he canceled the event after receiving threats.

"It's not my role to have a stance with these issues. I'm merely the venue," he said. "They said they were going to bring guns and show you what it's really about. It just got really, really bad involving all kinds of things, bullets and dog feces."

The event, called Coalition for Kids, was planned for Feb. 8 by Awake Illinois, a group that says it aims to address education and equality, but instead, has faced some backlash for controversial comments involving the LGBTQ+ community.

"I was not aware of the controversy, or the controversial matter. I really wasn't," Onesti said.

When the event was first announced some LGTBQ+ advocates, like Carolyn Pinta, quickly took action, planning to peacefully rally outside of the venue the day of the event.

"Rather than yelling at folks who we don't think we could really get through to who were entering the theater, but more of a show of love and hope for the trans community that we don't think this is right," she said.

And another LGBTQ+ advocate, who chose not to share her identity out of concern of retaliation, took their concerns straight to city officials.

"We just simply stated our point of view, and we were heard by our government who I think supported our position in some degree, and to us I think it feels like a success story," she said.

In a statement, Awake Illinois says they are thankful for those who support the right to free speech and the right to peacefully assemble. According to its website, the group is now looking for another venue to host the event.